DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on 16 November 2021 18.10.2021 / 16:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 18 October 2021 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 (ending 30 September 2021) before the opening of the market on 16 November 2021. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo20211116



Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event-registration.arkadin.com/616d25201aba3f7e7452f643

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.



About HomeToGo



HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travellers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travellers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.