Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Non-provisional Patent Applications

Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the filing of five (5) non-provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), expanding the portfolio of ten (10) patent applications previously filed in August of 2021.

The overall unifying commonality of the innovations specified in our portfolio of patent applications is to facilitate and implement innovations in superior remote healthcare monitoring, delivery and treatment for senior living facilities powered by a common core Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) system implemented by an integrated wireless and onsite Internet of Things (“IoT”) platform.

The inventions covered by the latest round of patents are as follows:

  • An audit trail of all activities performed by a physician, including automated reimbursement for billable activities.
  • A system for continuously tracking a user’s health.
  • A system for detecting and remediating pathogens.
  • A revised ambient fall detection system.

Scott Boruff, CEO of HITC commented “HITC is invested in our vision and these patents, along with our entire patent portfolio, lay the foundation for broad technological breakthroughs in the senior care market we will be implementing in the near future.”

“I’m excited about the team we have; we put our heads together and imagine how HITC can improve the lives of seniors - and these patents give a good indication of the technologies we are working on to do just that,” added Ken Greenwood, HITC’s CTO.

HITC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Susan Reyes also added “I’ve always tried to keep my medical practice at the forefront of healthcare technology in the geriatric space, and I’ve found a great place to see my ideas turn into reality at HITC. We are paving the way for the advancement of healthcare technologies for seniors.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. We specialize in the development of software using AI and IoT to enable healthcare technologies, including our SafeSpace technology platform for senior living facilities. HITC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO
(865) 237-4448





