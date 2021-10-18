checkAd

IQST – iQSTEL Announces EV Motorcycle Mechanical and Performance Test Completion (Video)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 16:11  |  60   |   |   

New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced its EVOSS EV Motorcycle Beta Prototype has passed all the Mechanical and Performance tests, and the first delivery of EVOSS EV Motorcycles remains on track to be complete by year-end.

The company is currently conducting testing on the integration of iQSTEL’s proprietary IoT Smart EV technology platform which will make the EVOSS EV Motorcycle a Smart EV Motorcycle, differentiating iQSTEL’s EV Motorcycle solution from the competition.

This IoT Smart EV technology platform is start of the art technology that connects the EVOSS EV Motorcycle to continuous smart daily operational support and ongoing maintenance support.  The IoT Smart EV technology platform will also connect EVOSS EV Motorcycle drivers to iQSTEL’s Fintech solutions to include the Global Money One (MAXMO/VIMO) US Debit Card Ecosystem.  EVOSS EV Motorcycle customers will have access to purchase financing through iQSTEL’s Fintech solutions and in the future, iQSTEL also plans to connect drivers to insurance options.

See IoT Smart EV technology platform testing for the Smart EVOSS EV Motorcycle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkiHXLTVfwo

The EVOSS EV Motorcycle comes with the EVOSS IQBattery Technology developed in conjunction with iQSTEL’s research and development work on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) Revolt Electric Motorcycle.

iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias commented, "We are very close to having our EVOSS Smart Motorcycle fully tested, and on track to begin manufacturing the first batch of our EVOSS Motorcycles for delivery to Latin America. We are currently working on our 2022 Business Planning for our B2C EVOSS Division.  Look for coming updates soon.”

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th 2021 that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

