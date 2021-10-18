SPO Global Inc. (SPOM) Provides a Shareholder Update

SPO Medical Group, China Science Fund Company, and Jinan Iron and Steel Group established the SPO Brain Hospital in Jinan Hot Spring Resort. The hospital has ​​81 acres, with a total investment of 200 million yuan, and the design and establishment of 300 treatment and rehabilitation beds. Each bed is equipped with intelligent rehabilitation and cleaning care robots to realize the complete artificial intelligence of the ward. The construction period is one year, and the clinic will be officially opened in October 2022, which can serve more than 10,000 people in and around the city.

Jinan City, China, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Lu Fengyu of SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM) met Mr. Luo (Chairman of China Science and Technology Financial Holdings Fund Company), Mr. Gao and Mr. Chen (senior executives of Jigang Cultural Tourism Group), together have discussed the future development of SPO Brain International Hospital (Jinan). A strategic cooperation intention was reached on September 18, 2021,

It was also decided at the meeting that China Science and Technology Co., Ltd. will assist “SPOM” and provide guidance and cooperation throughout the process in terms of technical support, hospital management, talent system design, to rapidly expand the market and achieve leap-forward development.

As a Professional Medical Management Agency, Canada SOTA Biomed Investments Inc., has been exploring for more than ten years in stroke screening, treatment, and rehabilitation, and has formed: precise acquisition of the source of disease, precise screening, precise cell therapy, precise interventional treatment, and precision The Symptomatic Rehabilitation & Precise Secret Recipe is a full-course therapy for Dorcen. Which is the 6 major precision therapies for the treatment. The clinical effective rate of this therapy is over 80%, and it is in a leading position in the world.

The sincere and combined cooperation of the three parties will definitely have a profound impact on the stroke industry, and the win-win cooperation of the three parties will definitely give a major boost to the medical market in Shandong and all of China.

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM)

Company Contact: fengyoulu@gmail.com

