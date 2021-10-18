SPO Global Inc. (SPOM) Provides a Shareholder Update

checkAd

Jinan City, China, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Lu Fengyu of SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM) met Mr. Luo (Chairman of China Science and Technology Financial Holdings Fund Company), Mr. Gao and Mr. Chen (senior executives of Jigang Cultural Tourism Group), together have discussed the future development of SPO Brain International Hospital (Jinan). A strategic cooperation intention was reached on September 18, 2021,  

SPO Medical Group, China Science Fund Company, and Jinan Iron and Steel Group established the SPO Brain Hospital in Jinan Hot Spring Resort. The hospital has ​​81 acres, with a total investment of 200 million yuan, and the design and establishment of 300 treatment and rehabilitation beds. Each bed is equipped with intelligent rehabilitation and cleaning care robots to realize the complete artificial intelligence of the ward. The construction period is one year, and the clinic will be officially opened in October 2022, which can serve more than 10,000 people in and around the city.

It was also decided at the meeting that China Science and Technology Co., Ltd. will assist “SPOM” and provide guidance and cooperation throughout the process in terms of technical support, hospital management, talent system design, to rapidly expand the market and achieve leap-forward development.

As a Professional Medical Management Agency, Canada SOTA Biomed Investments Inc., has been exploring for more than ten years in stroke screening, treatment, and rehabilitation, and has formed: precise acquisition of the source of disease, precise screening, precise cell therapy, precise interventional treatment, and precision The Symptomatic Rehabilitation & Precise Secret Recipe is a full-course therapy for Dorcen. Which is the 6 major precision therapies for the treatment. The clinical effective rate of this therapy is over 80%, and it is in a leading position in the world.

The sincere and combined cooperation of the three parties will definitely have a profound impact on the stroke industry, and the win-win cooperation of the three parties will definitely give a major boost to the medical market in Shandong and all of China.

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM)

SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. (www.gerpanghealthcare.com). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales. Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidlines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact: fengyoulu@gmail.com

Source: SPO Global Inc.





