Biosolids Continue to Replace Chemical Fertilizer, Demand to Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion by 2031

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The demand for biosolids is projected to surpass US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031 as application in agriculture sector is surging. With increasing adoption of biosolids as an ideal substitute for hazardous chemical fertilizers, sales are projected to increase at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

- A recent study by Fact.MR on the global biosolids market offers a decade long forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market on the basis of form, product, and application in major key regions. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges for market players and key stakeholders.

- Over 3/5 th of Biosolids Demand to Concentrate in Agricultural Industry

Biosolids have garnered tremendous interest in recent times as an affordable alternative to harmful chemical fertilizers. Biosolids are solid organic matter recovered from a sewage treatment process and used as a fertilizer. They contain similar nutrients (including both macronutrients and micronutrients) to those in animal manures.

Discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment has become a serious cause for rising environmental pollution. It is estimated that around 80% of wastewater is being discharged untreated into the environment globally.

In response to this, governments around the world have implemented stringent regulations and launched various initiatives to process wastewater management. This will positively impact the growth in the biosolids market.

As the wastewater industry moves towards resource recovery, biosolids and other organic feedstock are increasingly used as a valuable resource of energy and nutrients and for the production of recycled materials.

Additionally, new technologies and sustainable solutions are being employed for biosolids treatment, including products for sludge processing, advanced anaerobic digestion and biogas plant technology.

Hence, rising need for alternative means of energy production to comply with environmental legislation is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunity for the biosolids market.

Biosolids reduces reliance on synthetic fertilizers, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, increases water holding capacity, and improves soil structure. Hence, growing application of biosolids within agriculture sector will bolster the demand.