checkAd

Biosolids Continue to Replace Chemical Fertilizer, Demand to Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion by 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 16:45  |  33   |   |   

- Over 3/5th of Biosolids Demand to Concentrate in Agricultural Industry

- A recent study by Fact.MR on the global biosolids market offers a decade long forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market on the basis of form, product, and application in major key regions. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges for market players and key stakeholders.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The demand for biosolids is projected to surpass US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031 as application in agriculture sector is surging. With increasing adoption of biosolids as an ideal substitute for hazardous chemical fertilizers, sales are projected to increase at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

FactMR Logo

Biosolids have garnered tremendous interest in recent times as an affordable alternative to harmful chemical fertilizers. Biosolids are solid organic matter recovered from a sewage treatment process and used as a fertilizer. They contain similar nutrients (including both macronutrients and micronutrients) to those in animal manures.

Discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment has become a serious cause for rising environmental pollution. It is estimated that around 80% of wastewater is being discharged untreated into the environment globally.

In response to this, governments around the world have implemented stringent regulations and launched various initiatives to process wastewater management. This will positively impact the growth in the biosolids market.

As the wastewater industry moves towards resource recovery, biosolids and other organic feedstock are increasingly used as a valuable resource of energy and nutrients and for the production of recycled materials.

Additionally, new technologies and sustainable solutions are being employed for biosolids treatment, including products for sludge processing, advanced anaerobic digestion and biogas plant technology.

Hence, rising need for alternative means of energy production to comply with environmental legislation is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunity for the biosolids market.

Biosolids reduces reliance on synthetic fertilizers, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, increases water holding capacity, and improves soil structure. Hence, growing application of biosolids within agriculture sector will bolster the demand.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biosolids Continue to Replace Chemical Fertilizer, Demand to Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion by 2031 - Over 3/5th of Biosolids Demand to Concentrate in Agricultural Industry - A recent study by Fact.MR on the global biosolids market offers a decade long forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, ...
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI