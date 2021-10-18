Director/PDMR Shareholding
18 October 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
PDMR Notification
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 15 October 2021, Oliver Bedford, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 26,153 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary
Shares").
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
|
a)
|
Name
|Oliver Michael Bedford
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR
Non Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Shares under Offer for Subscription
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|97.50 pence
|26,153
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
26,153 ordinary shares in aggregate
£25,499.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|15 October 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Following the above acquisition of shares, Oliver Bedford holds 84,488 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright
|
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
0 Kommentare