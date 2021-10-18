EW Nutrition launches Ventar D, the next-generation gut health optimizer
Visbek (ots) - EW Nutrition announces the launch of a best-in-class next
generation gut health modifier. Ventar D is an innovative proprietary blend of
phytomolecules with a novel delivery mechanism.
Ventar D addresses key requirements of the animal nutrition industry. The
product has been formulated to support gut health and improve performance,
resulting in an increase in profitability for the customer. Ventar D has been
the result of an integrated joint effort of EW Nutrition's research,
development, production, sales and services teams.
About EW Nutrition
EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The
company's focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition
researches, develops, produces, sells and services most of the products it
commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW
Nutrition's own personnel.
Contact:
Pia Becker
mailto:pia.becker@ew-nutrition.com
+49(0)4445-9868174
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/5049491
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH
