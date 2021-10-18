EW Nutrition launches Ventar D, the next-generation gut health optimizer

Visbek (ots) - EW Nutrition announces the launch of a best-in-class next

generation gut health modifier. Ventar D is an innovative proprietary blend of

phytomolecules with a novel delivery mechanism.



Ventar D addresses key requirements of the animal nutrition industry. The

product has been formulated to support gut health and improve performance,

resulting in an increase in profitability for the customer. Ventar D has been

the result of an integrated joint effort of EW Nutrition's research,

development, production, sales and services teams.





Michael Gerrits, Managing Director EW Nutrition, emphasizes the success of thecompany's in-house holistic research and development processes: "EW Nutrition iscommitted to delivering top-notch gut health solutions to reduce the dependencyof the animal nutrition industry on antibiotics. Starting from the in-depthunderstanding of customer needs, a 100% backward integrated approach allows forseamless support by EW Nutrition throughout the customer's journey."Ruturaj Patil, EW Nutrition's Product Manager Ventar D, speaks of the benefitsthat Ventar D brings to its customers: "The efficacy of any effective gut healthsolution lies in its formulation, stability and delivery in thegastro-intestinal tract . Ventar D offers a proprietary formulation, best inclass pelleting stability and an innovative delivery system. We are excited tobring this novel solution to our customers and be part of their journey to makeanimal production more sustainable, while increasing profitability." For moreinformation, please visithttps://ew-nutrition.com/animal-nutrition/products/ventar-d/ .About EW NutritionEW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. Thecompany's focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutritionresearches, develops, produces, sells and services most of the products itcommercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EWNutrition's own personnel.Contact:Pia Beckermailto:pia.becker@ew-nutrition.com+49(0)4445-9868174