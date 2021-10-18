EW Nutrition launches Ventar D, the next-generation gut health optimizer

checkAd

Visbek (ots) - EW Nutrition announces the launch of a best-in-class next
generation gut health modifier. Ventar D is an innovative proprietary blend of
phytomolecules with a novel delivery mechanism.

Ventar D addresses key requirements of the animal nutrition industry. The
product has been formulated to support gut health and improve performance,
resulting in an increase in profitability for the customer. Ventar D has been
the result of an integrated joint effort of EW Nutrition's research,
development, production, sales and services teams.

Michael Gerrits, Managing Director EW Nutrition, emphasizes the success of the
company's in-house holistic research and development processes: "EW Nutrition is
committed to delivering top-notch gut health solutions to reduce the dependency
of the animal nutrition industry on antibiotics. Starting from the in-depth
understanding of customer needs, a 100% backward integrated approach allows for
seamless support by EW Nutrition throughout the customer's journey."

Ruturaj Patil, EW Nutrition's Product Manager Ventar D, speaks of the benefits
that Ventar D brings to its customers: "The efficacy of any effective gut health
solution lies in its formulation, stability and delivery in the
gastro-intestinal tract . Ventar D offers a proprietary formulation, best in
class pelleting stability and an innovative delivery system. We are excited to
bring this novel solution to our customers and be part of their journey to make
animal production more sustainable, while increasing profitability." For more
information, please visit
https://ew-nutrition.com/animal-nutrition/products/ventar-d/ .

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The
company's focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition
researches, develops, produces, sells and services most of the products it
commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW
Nutrition's own personnel.

Contact:

Pia Becker
mailto:pia.becker@ew-nutrition.com
+49(0)4445-9868174

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/5049491
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH



