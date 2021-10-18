New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2021 Year-End Earnings Call

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 year-end earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Pat Migliaccio will present an overview of NJR’s financial and operational performance for fiscal 2021.

A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select “Investor Relations.” Scroll down and click the link to the conference call under “Latest Events” on the right side of the page and click on the webcast link.