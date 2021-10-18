Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s & Klock Werks Kustom Cycles Celebrate American Craftsmanship With Limited-Edition Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, and Jack Daniel’s, America’s first registered distillery, along with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles have partnered to celebrate American craftsmanship with the introduction of the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse. Marking the sixth year of the bold partnership and limited-edition series, the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse draws inspiration from Jack Daniel’s renowned Tennessee Rye whiskey – each product embodying the same spirit of innovation to break the mold and exemplify world-class craftsmanship.

2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse (Photo: Business Wire).

With only 107 available globally, the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse makes a bold, one-of-a-kind statement. Its custom Rye Metallic paint with gold and green accents nod to the high-touch crafting process of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye whiskey, while the bike’s premium amenities and state-of-the-art technology deliver unmatched comfort and performance.

“We’re proud to continue this unique partnership with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks – two respected brands with whom we share the age-old American ethos of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse takes our award-winning bagger to an even higher level, representing the highest levels of premium technology and craftsmanship - just as Jack Daniel’s has done with its Tennessee Rye whiskey.”

With custom-inspired style and technology at the forefront, key features for the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse include the following:

Bold, Exclusive Design

The attention to detail and spirit of innovation that has made Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye whiskey a bold, unique success has been imparted throughout the design of the limited-edition motorcycle. Along with its custom paint, the motorcycle features a numbered Jack Daniel’s Montana Silversmiths badge, custom engraved rider and passenger floorboards, and a genuine leather, Jack Daniel’s custom-stitched seat.