Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s March 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your InnovAge investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/innovage-holding-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In March 2021, InnovAge completed its IPO, selling approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” The Company stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than December 13, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

