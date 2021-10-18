checkAd

For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Plans in Connecticut

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries in Connecticut by offering affordable Humana Medicare Advantage plans in the state for the first time. In addition, the company is introducing a Humana Honor plan in the state. While the plan is an option for all Medicare-eligible individuals, and veterans can select from any plan, the Humana Honor plan may be helpful coverage for military veterans seeking to complement their Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

Residents of Hartford and Tolland counties can select from Humana’s 2022 plans during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for coverage that begins Jan.1, 2022.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

New D-SNP includes Healthy Foods Card, OTC allowance

For 2022, Humana is introducing a new Dual Eligible Special Needs Medicare Advantage (D-SNP) plan for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The new plan, available in Hartford and Tolland counties, includes a $50 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $75 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance.

“We’re excited to bring these affordable, whole person health care options to areas in Connecticut where people eligible for Medicare have had limited health plan options,” said Julie Mascari, Humana’s Northeast Region Medicare President. “The pandemic has magnified the needs of so many, particularly in underserved areas like these communities, and we know that having access to healthy foods and needed over-the-counter items means that our neediest members will not have to make the choice of food over medicine or seeing a doctor.”

According to Foodshare.org, one in nine people in Hartford and Tolland counties are at risk of hunger, and 119,000 struggle with food security.

New Humana Honor Plan, PPO plans in Connecticut

Humana also is introducing its Humana Honor plan in Hartford and Tolland counties. While this $0 premium PPO plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, the plan is designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor plan does not include prescription drug coverage. Veterans can choose from any of the Medicare Advantage plan options in their area.

For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Plans in Connecticut

