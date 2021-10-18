Keysight Technologies Acquires SCALABLE Network Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has acquired SCALABLE Network Technologies , a leader in communications network simulation and modeling solutions for design, test and analysis, as well as cyber assessment and training.

SCALABLE's unique offerings provide accurate, at scale digital models of heterogeneous communications networks to include 5G, enterprise, IoT and satellite networks to ascertain problems, risks, vulnerabilities and gaps. SCALABLE’s simulation and modeling tools offer solutions to many everyday challenges faced by commercial enterprises, government and defense agencies, research organizations and educational institutions worldwide. The company’s software enables customers to analyze and predict the cyber resilience and network performance of communication technologies prior to deployment.

“Joining forces with Keysight provides an excellent pathway to dramatically expand the use of our innovative network digital twin solutions across broad swaths of commercial and defense markets,” said Dr. Rajive Bagrodia, SCALABLE Network Technologies CEO and founder. “Working together with Keysight, we will accelerate the use of modeling and simulation capabilities to provide secure and reliable connectivity solutions to our customers worldwide. I am proud of what the SCALABLE team has accomplished, and we look forward to continuing our journey of discovery and growth with Keysight.”

The acquisition of SCALABLE Network Technologies supports Keysight's goal to deliver first-to-market, software-centric solutions that address our customers' communication challenges.

Together, Keysight and SCALABLE will enable customers to model, prototype and assess multi-domain networks and applications through software simulation, reducing risks during development and improving time to market. The addition of SCALABLE Network Technologies' industry-leading software solutions will further strengthen Keysight's portfolio for communications, aerospace defense and government, automotive and enterprise customers.

“SCALABLE Network Technologies industry-leading software solutions are enabling defense industry leaders to accelerate their design cycles and construct 'what if' scenarios to predict how critical communication networks will behave against cyber threats. We are excited to add SCALABLE Network Technologies' capabilities to our portfolio, aligning with our strategy to deliver first-to-market software-centric solutions to enable the aerospace defense ecosystem,” said Dan Dunn, vice president of Aerospace Defense Government Solutions at Keysight. “We're looking forward to working with the talented SCALABLE Network Technologies team to bring new digital twin solutions to market.”

This transaction has no material impact on Keysight's guidance for the current quarter and full fiscal year 2021. Terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005675/en/