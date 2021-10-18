New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers About Payment Assistance Programs and Upcoming Information Sessions During ‘Utility Assistance Week’

“As we continue to navigate through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that many customers may still be facing hardships, especially when it comes to paying their monthly bills,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “While water service is a tremendous value at just a penny per gallon, we know how important it is to partner with the Board of Public Utilities this week to amplify our outreach efforts before the grace period on utility shut-offs expires on December 31, 2021.”

In honor of Utility Assistance Week (October 18-22), New Jersey American Water wants to remind customers who need help with their water or wastewater bill to apply for the company’s H2O Help to Others Program and utilize other payment assistance programs .

New Jersey American Water continues to promote its bill paying assistance programs through various channels including social and digital media, bill inserts, emails and other customer notifications. Customers are encouraged to watch this informational video highlighting the program and its benefits.

For nearly two decades, New Jersey American Water has been assisting qualified customers through this unique assistance program. H2O Help to Others Program is administered by New Jersey SHARES (NJ SHARES), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization providing statewide help, guidance and referral for essential services to New Jersey residents in need of assistance.

NJ SHARES will be participating in the Utility Assistance Summit on Tuesday, October 19 via Zoom and will be providing information to customers about the H2O Program.

In addition, New Jersey American Water and NJ SHARES will be hosting a virtual information session for customers about its payment assistance programs on November 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. During this live session, representatives from both organizations will provide information about payment arrangements and budget billing, and H2O Program eligibility requirements and benefits. A demonstration of the application process will also be shown, as well as answers to commonly asked questions. Participants will also be able to ask questions live during the event. More information can be found on the “Bill Paying Assistance” page of the company’s website at www.newjerseyamwater.com.

Through the company’s H2O Help to Others Program, customers meeting lower income requirements can qualify for grants of up to $500 to help pay their indoor water bill. Qualified customers also have the opportunity to receive up to 100 percent discount on their monthly fixed service charges for water and/or wastewater.

Customers interested in learning more about the program and its qualifications are encouraged to contact the program administrator, NJ SHARES, directly at 877-NJAWH2O (652-9426), or online at www.njshares.org.

Additionally, New Jersey American Water offers payment arrangements and budget billing for customers who need assistance paying their bills but may not qualify for the H2O Program. Customers who would like to explore these options are encouraged to call the Customer Service Center at 800-272-1325.

Utility Assistance Week is being promoted by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to help educate residents about the many utility payment assistance programs available. For more information, visit www.nj.gov/dca/dcaid.

