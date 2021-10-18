checkAd

U.S. Enterprises Seek Help with Application Development During Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven new demand for outsourced application development and testing services in the U.S., with many service providers seeing significant growth the past two years, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Next-Generation Application Development and Maintenance Services Report for the U.S. finds that, even during the pandemic, many U.S. enterprises continued their journeys toward agile modernization and transformation to address challenges related to the supply chain, customer engagement, workforce collaboration and product delivery.

“Many U.S. enterprises are putting a new focus on application development practices, processes and culture, including performance measurements and team dynamics,” said Shafqat Azim, Digital Strategy and Solutions for ISG. “They are turning to next-generation ADM providers to help them meet these goals.”

To deal with the pandemic, many ADM providers pivoted to working remotely, using virtual meetings, instant messaging and cloud services to collaborate and close business deals, the report says. Many service providers also restructured their contracts to provide more financial flexibility and outcome predictability to enterprise clients.

While ADM delivery became mostly virtual and remote during the pandemic, many service providers in the U.S. are also seeking to enhance their onshore or nearshore workforce, the report adds. In many cases, they are trying to mitigate problems related to time zone differences, and in some cases, they are working to maintain business continuity across regions still experiencing the negative effects of the pandemic.

In addition, many service providers have built accelerators and their own tools and platforms to expedite the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, application releases and DevOps integration. The commercial off-the-shelf product-set for DevOps is continuously expanding, and providers are training their resources on these technologies. However, the report finds less than half of agile development teams are using DevOps successfully.

Providers with robust methodologies, established processes and hands-on experience with automation tools are performing better than counterparts that fail to provide these capabilities, the report adds.

Many U.S. enterprises are interested in application transformation services, the report says, and are looking to enhance their ability to solve business challenges and harness opportunities through meaningful digital solutions. As part of their transformation initiatives, enterprises are expecting service providers to coach, train and upskill their employees on new ways of working and offer next-generation technologies.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Enterprises Seek Help with Application Development During Pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic has driven new demand for outsourced application development and testing services in the U.S., with many service providers seeing significant growth the past two years, according to a new report published today by Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21ISG to Publish Studies on Insurance Platform, BPO Service Providers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Europäische Unternehmen setzen vermehrt auf Container, um die App-Entwicklung zu beschleunigen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Global Market for IT and Business Services Growing at Fastest Pace Ever, ISG Index Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21U.S. Enterprises Embracing Container Technology and Service Providers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21CFOs Turning to Digital FAO Providers for Real-Time Insights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Continuous IT Transformation the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ISG und EuroCloud Native initiieren Studie zum Cloud-Native-Markt in Deutschland
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CFOs Turn to Digital Finance and Accounting Service Providers for New Analytics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21ISG Offers New Advisory and Risk Management Service to Support Modern Slavery Reporting and Compliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten