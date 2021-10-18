TGS – Q3 2021 Earnings Live Presentation and Webcast

checkAd

OSLO, Norway (18 October 2021) – Following the pre-announcement of its Q3 2021 revenues, TGS will release its entire Q3 2021 results at 7:00 am CEST on 28 October 2021.

A live presentation and webcast of the results and business update, featuring CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen, will be held at Skøyen Atrium, Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo, Norway (first floor) at 9:00 am CEST. We encourage attendees to pre-register for the live in-person by emailing investor@tgs.com.

Access and registration for online attendees is available by copying and pasting this link into your browser: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211028_7/

A recorded version of the entire presentation will be available on TGS.com after the live event.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
CFO
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.





