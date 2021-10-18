checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology High Voltage Chip Divider in Molded Package Reduces Component Counts, Improves TC Tracking Performance

For Automotive and Industrial Equipment, Device Offers Maximum Working Voltage of 1500 V in 4527 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first high voltage chip divider to be offered in a ribbed molded package with compliant surface-mount leads. Designed to reduce component counts and improve TC tracking performance and ratio stability in automotive and industrial equipment, the Vishay Techno CDMM delivers a maximum working voltage of 1500 V in the 4527 case size.

Consisting of two resistors integrated into one molded package, the chip divider released today provides a single-component replacement for multiple discrete resistors used in voltage divider applications. The space-saving, AEC-Q200 qualified device is optimized for high power DC/DC converters and inverters in electric automobiles and heavy industrial equipment and buses.

The CDMM offers a wide resistance range from 500 kΩ to 50 MΩ, with maximum resistance ratios to 500:1 and tolerances down to ± 0.5 %. Sulfur-resistant, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free, the chip divider features a temperature coefficient of ± 100 ppm/°C (not in datasheet) and TCR tracking as low as ± 10 ppm/°C. Compliant with IEC 60664-1, the device offers a 12.5 mm creepage distance and is rated at 1250 V.

Samples and production quantities of the CDMM series are available now, with lead times of stock to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?68041 (CDMM)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719933829544

