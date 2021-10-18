checkAd

2021 EBE China kicks off, taking stock of the surging growth of the e-commerce sector

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th International E-Business Expo (Hangzhou) China (2021 EBE China) opened on October 15, 2021.

Themed "New Opportunity, New Development, New Landscape", this year's EBE China was organized by Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, with Hangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Group (Hangzhou Expo Group) as the host organization and Hangzhou Municipal People's Government and the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province as the event's two sponsors. The event, divided into three content sections - conferences, exhibitions and scheduled events - follows the trends that are taking place across the ecommerce sector as well as highlighting the new services and products that have arisen to service it. EBE China aims to demonstrate the sector's latest innovations and achievements while examining the massive surge in its growth.

Several academic experts as well as industry practice leaders were invited to talk about upcoming trends. Guests included Yao Yang, Dean of the National School of Development at Peking University and Xiao Lihua, Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of Alibaba Cloud Research Center, both of whom delivered keynote speeches. In addition, organized breakout sessions focused on timely topics including rural revitalization, cross-border e-commerce, blockchain, short-form videos and live streamed events.

In the section of the exhibit hall featuring current and upcoming industry trends, Aliyun and Gree Electric Appliances as well as several name brand e-commerce firms, retailers, multi-channel networks (MCNs) and supply chain operators all had set up exhibits showcasing the latest e-commerce business models and their predictions for the future direction of the industry.

The cross-border e-commerce product selection hall proved to be one of event's most attended highlights. Alongside executives from household brands that included Amazon and Shopee, as well as other well-known cross-border e-commerce platforms, service providers and manufacturers, the event organizers creating a seamless connection between sellers and buyers by inviting purveyors of more than a thousand products that were so new to China that, at the moment, there is little or no competition for them in the market.

In the new retail and new consumer experience section, attendees were able to get a timely "update" on the most recent enhancements to quality of life as a result of advances in digital and AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662868/image.jpg

 




