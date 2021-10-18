checkAd

Lanxess Expands Production Capacity in Asia

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 17:01  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Lanxess expands production capacities in Asia, investing in its Taiwan site.Lanxess says production capacity of light-color aminic antioxidants for the lubricants industry to be increased by 2022Investing an upper single-digit million …

  • (PLX AI) – Lanxess expands production capacities in Asia, investing in its Taiwan site.
  • Lanxess says production capacity of light-color aminic antioxidants for the lubricants industry to be increased by 2022
  • Investing an upper single-digit million Euro amount to expand Taiwan site by several kilo tons
