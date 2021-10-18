Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lanxess Expands Production Capacity in Asia (PLX AI) – Lanxess expands production capacities in Asia, investing in its Taiwan site.Lanxess says production capacity of light-color aminic antioxidants for the lubricants industry to be increased by 2022Investing an upper single-digit million …



