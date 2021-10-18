Lanxess Expands Production Capacity in Asia
- (PLX AI) – Lanxess expands production capacities in Asia, investing in its Taiwan site.
- Lanxess says production capacity of light-color aminic antioxidants for the lubricants industry to be increased by 2022
- Investing an upper single-digit million Euro amount to expand Taiwan site by several kilo tons
