Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, announces that it has received notification from Sand Grove Capital Management LLP that it has no notifiable interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Dan Young, CFO
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager +44 7713 687467 (UK)
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy plc



