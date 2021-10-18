checkAd

Cal-Bay Launches New NFT Website

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021   

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today announced the launch of the company's new NFT Website alongside the company's operations website.

Cal-Bay CEO Luke Joseph Commented, "The launch of the innovative new NFT website is exciting and moreover demonstrates how Cal-Bay is fully committed to being in the NFT arena by creating smart partnerships & strategic investments in the NFT world". www.cbnft.io

The website introduces the company incubator program which provides funding and guidance for early-stage projects. The earliest stage of a project is called Seed funding. It can support the art, the project, the mission, and even help pay for your expenses while you're getting started.

​Some projects need no extra funding, while others will require multiple levels of support for the financing and assistance in a project.

At CBNFT, our goal is to get you through the initial phases and be there with you every step of the way until your project is in the marketplace and alive.

Cal-Bay's leadership team has identified through aggressive due diligence efforts, two massive upcoming NFT launches. They believe that these projects have great potentials and demonstrate amazing causes that the company believes is the future in this field and is in line with the Cal-Bay Foundation's goals to be active in great causes alongside great projects.

Cal-Bay will be aggressively participating in the pre-sale of both projects along with participation in the open market after the completion of the pre-sales.

The company has already acquired a number of NFT's to start OPTEC's NFT Portfolio wallet.

The current high profile NFT's being pursued by Cal-Bay are:

www.kb24.com

CryptoPunks at:

www.larvalabs.com

About The NFT Market:

The NFT popularity has rocketed in the last 12 months alongside upward pricing and evaluations of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. The NFT market is developing rapidly, with some digital collectibles being sold for millions of dollars.

In addition to Art and Media are growing in the gaming industries, including Digital Art, Collectible Art, with enormous opportunities for future growth in the Real Estate and Automobile industries and many other sectors that can reap the benefits of this enormous NFT technology.

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for innovative Technologies, Digital Assets, and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and worldwide.

www.cbyintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Cal-Bay International, Inc

Contact:
(877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com
Website: www.cbyintl.com

Investor Relations:
Andrew Barwicki
(516-662-9461)
http://www.barwicki.com/

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668551/Cal-Bay-Launches-New-NFT-Website

