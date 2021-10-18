ISC to Release 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2021

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca.



An investor conference call will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. It is recommended that participants dial in to the call 10-15 minutes before the start time to avoid long hold times or missing the start of the call.