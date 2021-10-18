CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver Hart, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration at its flagship Silver Hart property has identified high grade polymetallic …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration at its flagship Silver Hart property has identified high grade polymetallic samples within the calcareous units at its proposed future exploration targets.

The Company has completed detailed mapping and sampling on it targets at Silver Hart identified from the SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey completed earlier this year. This work has successfully confirmed the merit of these targets for future drilling and the potential of the calcareous units to host high grade silver and zinc with assays returning up to 1,243 g/t silver, 20.06% lead and 28% zinc. The values are obtained in limestone and skarns that are in close contact with the granodiorite and extend for over 4.0 kilometers southeastwards onto the Blue Heaven property that the Company optioned from Strategic Metals.