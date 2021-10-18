checkAd

CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver Hart, Yukon

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration at its flagship Silver Hart property has identified high grade polymetallic …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration at its flagship Silver Hart property has identified high grade polymetallic samples within the calcareous units at its proposed future exploration targets.

The Company has completed detailed mapping and sampling on it targets at Silver Hart identified from the SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey completed earlier this year. This work has successfully confirmed the merit of these targets for future drilling and the potential of the calcareous units to host high grade silver and zinc with assays returning up to 1,243 g/t silver, 20.06% lead and 28% zinc. The values are obtained in limestone and skarns that are in close contact with the granodiorite and extend for over 4.0 kilometers southeastwards onto the Blue Heaven property that the Company optioned from Strategic Metals.

Key highlights of the sampling effort are as follows (also refer to Figures 1 and 2):

Target Sample No. Silver (g/t) Lead (%) Zinc (%)
T1 3825106 631.0 20.06 22.90
T1 3825120 29.0 0.01 4.0
T1 3825161 71 0.05 0.90
T3 3825125 1,243 0.70 17.20
T3 3825150 4.8 0.0 9.40
T3 3825153 1.10 0.0 10.8
T4 3825157 51 0.19 28.0
T5 3825133 0.60 0.0 5.2
Blue Heaven 3825171 48 0.02 10.3
Blue Heaven 3825173 11.7 0.04 5.2
Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

The calcareous units at Silver Hart containing elevated silver, zinc and lead, appear to be present directly along strike with those on the Blue Heaven property where northeast mineralizing high grade polymetallic veins are also present. Drill pad building in 2021, in anticipation of future drilling, served to expose mineralization within the target areas identified from the SkyTEM survey where the calcareous units is in close contact with the Cassiar Batholith.

