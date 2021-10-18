checkAd

DGAP-News Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.10.2021, 17:45  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous
Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)

18.10.2021 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with
European Investment Bank (EIB)

Milan, Italy - October 18, 2021, 5:45 pm CEST - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that it has received Tranche 5 under its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) that was signed in October 2018 and comprises up to EUR 40 million, subject to achieving a set of agreed performance criteria. The EIB loan is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment plan for Europe. Tranche 5 consists of EUR 7.5 million and will primarily be used to support the Company's development programs in diseases of the central nervous system. The first four tranches of the loan, totaling EUR 32.5 million, were received by Newron in 2019, 2020 and in September 2021.

In connection with Tranche 5, EIB has received warrants entitling it to purchase up to 151,344 ordinary shares of Newron at an exercise price of EUR 9.25 per share.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information

Newron
Stefan Weber - CEO, +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com

UK/Europe
Simon Conway/ Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting, +44 (0)20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland
Valentin Handschin, IRF Reputation, +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann, MC Services, +49 211 52925220, newron@mc-services.eu

USA
Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience, +1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112, psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com


18.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1241518  18.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241518&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNewron Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Newron Pharma....Billig ,Billiger am Billigsten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB) DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB) 18.10.2021 / 17:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: Pinakin Patel, CEO von AES (49 % im Besitz von PowerTap), tritt dem ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy schließt Kauf von Flächen in Wyoming erfolgreich ab
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board (1) 
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger
DGAP-News: Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt wird neue CFO bei Meyer Burger
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:45 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Newron erhält fünfte Tranche aus der Finanzierungsvereinbarung  mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:45 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Newron erhält fünfte Tranche aus der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:45 UhrDGAP-News: Newron erhält fünfte Tranche aus der Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten