Newron Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)

Milan, Italy - October 18, 2021, 5:45 pm CEST - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel
therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that it has received Tranche 5 under its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)
that was signed in October 2018 and comprises up to EUR 40 million, subject to achieving a set of agreed performance criteria. The EIB loan is backed by the European Fund for Strategic
Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment plan for Europe. Tranche 5 consists of EUR 7.5 million and will primarily be used to support the Company's development programs in
diseases of the central nervous system. The first four tranches of the loan, totaling EUR 32.5 million, were received by Newron in 2019, 2020 and in September 2021.
In connection with Tranche 5, EIB has received warrants entitling it to purchase up to 151,344 ordinary shares of Newron at an exercise price of EUR 9.25 per share.
