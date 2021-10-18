checkAd

Sopra Steria Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From October 11th to 15th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 17:45  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 15 October 2021:

Trading day

Type of transaction

Number of shares

Weighted
average
price (EUR)

Total amount
(EUR)

15/10/2021

Transfer

77

N/A

N/A

Transfer carried out under the “Share Incentive Plan – SIP” employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Sopra Steria Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sopra Steria Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From October 11th to 15th, 2021 Regulatory News: Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Sopra Steria Announces Its Plans to Acquire EVA Group, a French Cybersecurity Firm, and Continues to Expand in the Critical Digital Trust Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of The Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 30 September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Sopra Steria Group: Financial Calendar 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 27th to October 1st, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Christian Wrage und Frédéric Munch werden in den Vorstand der Sopra Steria SE berufen und treten damit die Nachfolge von Urs M. Krämer an (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
27.09.21Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 20th to 24th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Nach Corona: Mehrheit der Arbeitgeber glaubt nicht an Homeoffice als Standard / 70 Prozent der Finanzdienstleister setzen dauerhaft auf Distanzarbeit (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 13th to 17th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Sopra Steria: Press Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten