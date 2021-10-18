Gartner Identifies Three Key Focus Areas for CIOs to Drive Value

During the opening keynote of Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Americas , which is taking place virtually today through Thursday, Mbula Schoen , senior research director at Gartner, said that as organizations continue to emerge from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, CIOs and IT executives will need to seek to generate value in fundamentally new ways.

To accelerate value creation, CIOs and IT executives should focus on three key areas – leading from anywhere, nurturing connections and reaching beyond, according to Gartner, Inc.

CIOs and IT executives should focus on leading anywhere by ensuring enterprise and talent readiness; nurture connections to ensure ecosystem readiness; and reach beyond by using technology and society readiness.

Lead and Empower Anywhere

Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2022, the share of knowledge workers working remotely will increase to 47%, up from 27% in 2019. However, simply moving from onsite to remote is not the destination but a starting point for CIOs to embrace radical flexibility and implement news ways of working – with supporting technology – across the enterprise.

To attract and retain the necessary IT talent, Gartner recommends CIOs do three things:

Design a human-centric workplace : A human-centric workplace is a workplace where purpose, innovation and performance thrive. It is about employees’ full life experience, not just about location and the supporting technology. It focuses on what impacts their ability to perform, to be productive and to give the discretionary efforts expected, regardless of where they are. A recent Gartner survey of 2,410 hybrid/remote knowledge workers showed that with a human-centric workplace, worker fatigue is reduced by 44%, intent to stay increased by 45% and employee performance increased by 28%.

“Where we work, where technology leadership comes from and where IT is produced has shifted,” said Schoen. “CIOs and IT executives must capitalize on changes around the future of work to propel their teams and their enterprises forward.”