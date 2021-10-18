checkAd

Gartner Identifies Three Key Focus Areas for CIOs to Drive Value

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021   

To accelerate value creation, CIOs and IT executives should focus on three key areas – leading from anywhere, nurturing connections and reaching beyond, according to Gartner, Inc.

During the opening keynote of Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Americas, which is taking place virtually today through Thursday, Mbula Schoen, senior research director at Gartner, said that as organizations continue to emerge from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, CIOs and IT executives will need to seek to generate value in fundamentally new ways.

CIOs and IT executives should focus on leading anywhere by ensuring enterprise and talent readiness; nurture connections to ensure ecosystem readiness; and reach beyond by using technology and society readiness.

Lead and Empower Anywhere

Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2022, the share of knowledge workers working remotely will increase to 47%, up from 27% in 2019. However, simply moving from onsite to remote is not the destination but a starting point for CIOs to embrace radical flexibility and implement news ways of working – with supporting technology – across the enterprise.

To attract and retain the necessary IT talent, Gartner recommends CIOs do three things:

  • Design a human-centric workplace: A human-centric workplace is a workplace where purpose, innovation and performance thrive. It is about employees’ full life experience, not just about location and the supporting technology. It focuses on what impacts their ability to perform, to be productive and to give the discretionary efforts expected, regardless of where they are. A recent Gartner survey of 2,410 hybrid/remote knowledge workers showed that with a human-centric workplace, worker fatigue is reduced by 44%, intent to stay increased by 45% and employee performance increased by 28%.
  • Harness the power of business technologists: Gartner research shows that currently 41% of employees identify as business technologists, meaning they report outside of IT departments and create technology or analytics capabilities for internal or external business use. Organizations that successfully enable business technologists are 2.6 times more likely to accelerate digital business outcomes than organizations that do not empower business technologists.
  • Build an internal talent marketplace: Internal talent marketplace platforms use artificial intelligence (AI) and skills data to support enterprise demand for reskilling and flexibility in connecting workers to roles and short-term assignments. These marketplaces essentially identify what talent exists in the enterprise, what the talent knows, what they have worked on, and with whom. Thus, offering access to a broader talent pool and more growth and development opportunities for employees.

“Where we work, where technology leadership comes from and where IT is produced has shifted,” said Schoen. “CIOs and IT executives must capitalize on changes around the future of work to propel their teams and their enterprises forward.”

