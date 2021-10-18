FOX Weather Names Additional Meteorologists to Streaming Service Ahead of October 25th Launch

Joining FOX Weather from Nexstar’s WPIX-TV in New York, Marissa Torres will serve as a co-anchor on the new streaming platform. Since 2014, she has been forecasting early morning weather and traffic for WPIX, elevating to co-anchor of the PIX11 Morning News program. Previously, she served as the morning anchor at KOAA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, CO where she also reported and produced web and social media content on a wide variety of topics. From 2011–2012, Torres worked as a reporter and anchor at the NBC affiliate, KOB-TV in Albuquerque, NM where she covered several wildfires across the state. Prior to that, she was a reporter at CBS affiliate, WCIA-TV in Champaign, IL reporting on a wide variety of stories ranging from the impeachment of former Governor Rod Blagojevich to severe weather events. A graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, she holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She is also an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and an accredited Meteorologist.

Ian Oliver joins FOX Weather as a co-anchor for the platform. Most recently serving as the weekend evening and midweek daytime meteorologist for WFLA-TV, Oliver covered numerous severe weather systems during his four year tenure with the Tampa Bay NBC affiliate, including Hurricanes Irma (2017) and Matthew (2016). During Hurricane Dorian, he flew with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters to provide an in-depth look at the 2019 storm. He also served as the station’s space reporter covering the rocket launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy in February 2018, among other events. While in Tampa Bay, he was a recipient of the 43rd Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards for Surviving The Storm: Hurricane Hunters in 2019. Prior to that he was a weekday meteorologist at the NBC affiliate WLEX-TV in Lexington, KY from 2012-2016. He began his career in meteorology at the CBS affiliated station WCAX-TV in Burlington, VT. He graduated with honors from Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vermont with a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology with a Broadcast Concentration.