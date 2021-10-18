checkAd

Worldline completes the acquisition of Handelsbanken’s card-acquiring activities in the Nordics

Worldline completes the acquisition of Handelsbanken’s card-acquiring activities
in the Nordics

Bezons, 18 October 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], leader in the payments industry, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Handelsbanken’s card acquiring activities in the Nordic region, as part of its wider European consolidation strategy.

The acquisition of Handelsbanken’s card-acquiring activities and the set-up of a joint long-term commercial alliance for merchant services are part of Worldline’s strategy to expand its presence across Europe through partnerships with leading local financial institutions. It follows the acquisition of Cardlink in Greece and the execution of a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy1 earlier this year.

The Nordic region represents a highly attractive market driven by digital and eCommerce payments expansion and backed by a robust macroeconomic environment as well as strong long-term growth potential. Handelsbanken is a meaningful card acquirer in the Nordic region with above 550 million transactions acquired per year representing a payment volume of c. € 20 billion. The company also serves over 20,000 merchants.

With a pan-Nordic addressable market presence, a high-quality diversified merchant portfolio and a long-term merchant relationship with Handelsbanken – a leading bank in the region – Worldline will have the opportunity to leverage the existing offering and accelerate its growth profile in the region.


