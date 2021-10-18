checkAd

Virbac excellent revenue growth of 21.2% at the end of September at comparable exchange rates and scope (+16.4% at constant rates and real scope), driven by a very solid third-quarter performance again in all areas

KEY FIGURES
Revenue
Year-to-date September 30, 2021



€817.7 million 		At constant exchange rates
and scope1



+21.2% including

companion animals +24.3%
food producing animals +15.0% 		Growth adjusted
at constant exchange rates



+16.4%

 Overall
change



+14.5%
+19.3% excl. Sentinel

1 Change at constant exchange rates and scope corresponds to organic growth of sales, excluding exchange rate variations, calculating the indicator for the financial year in question and the indicator for the previous financial year on the basis of identical exchange rates (the exchange rate used is the previous financial year’s), and excluding change in scope, calculating the indicator for the financial year in question on the basis of the scope of consolidation for the previous year, and excluding sales of Sentinel, a product that was sold on July 1, 2020, over the first two half-years in question.


Quarterly consolidated revenue
Our third-quarter revenue reached €288.2 million, or a steep 22.4% increase with respect to the same period in 2020. At constant exchange rates, growth was +21%, mainly driven by the remarkable performance of Europe and the United States and the good performance of other areas, particularly Chile, which experienced a rebound and growth during the quarter. In Europe, all countries contributed to our growth, particularly the United Kingdom, France, the area’s export activity, Germany and Benelux, which performed exceptionally well in the companion animal segment (vaccines, petfood, and specialty products). The United States saw very strong growth during the quarter, particularly thanks to dental, specialties and parasiticides ranges and to the contribution of recently launched products (Clomicalm, Itrafungol, iVet petfood, Milbehart, etc.). Latin America benefited from Chile’s performance, which contributed half of the area’s growth during the quarter, and from the strong momentum in Brazil and Mexico. Finally, in Asia-Pacific, Australia drives most of the quarter’s growth, thanks to products for ruminants (vaccines, parasiticides and food supplements). India, China and Japan are down during the period after very strong growth during the first half of the year, and there is a very unfavorable baseline effect for India, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

