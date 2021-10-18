checkAd

ACCELERON PHARMA ALERT Investors Should Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Over Tender Offer for XLRN Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 17:54  |  14   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 30, 2021, Acceleron announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Merck in a transaction valued at approximately $11.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Acceleron stockholders will receive $180 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock owned.

On October 12, 2021, Merck commenced its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acceleron common stock. Acceleron stockholders have until November 10, 2021, to either accept or reject the tender offer. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Acceleron’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Acceleron’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Acceleron and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Acceleron Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACCELERON PHARMA ALERT Investors Should Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Over Tender Offer for XLRN Shares Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.10.21ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron Pharma Inc. - XLRN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow sackt ab - Zankapfel Schuldenobergrenze
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Avoro Capital Believes Proposed Acquisition of Acceleron Pharma by Merck Undervalues Acceleron Pharma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Aktien New York: Dow vor wichtiger Haushalts-Entscheidung klar im Minus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Acceleron Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Acceleron Pharma Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XLRN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kein klarer Trend vor wichtiger Haushalts-Entscheidung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Höherer Start vor wichtiger Haushalts-Entscheidung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Merck & Co will Acceleron Pharma kaufen - Bewertung etwa 11,5 Milliarden Dollar
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 28.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten