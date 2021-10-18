The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on Latest Company News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions and Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. discussing their …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions and Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. discussing their latest news.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches "mini-metaverse" in London, England

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the launch of its "mini-metaverse" at Harmony London Wall and the significance of the company's partnership with the City of London.

Gappelberg commented, "The meta-verse is here, Nextech is the technology that's helping to usher that in through our platform, and the City of London is our first paying customer that's using our meta-verse technology but by no means the last. So this day will live in history."

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg of Nextech and to learn more about the launch click here.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE:NVG) signs partnership agreement with FreeSpace Social

Nass Valley Gateway recently signed a partnership agreement with emerging social media company, FreeSpace Social. Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the many benefits of the partnership for the growth of Nass Valley.

"We want to find new audiences, we want to talk to different people that aren't used to being spoken to about CBD and FreeSpace Social provides that opportunity for us. We're really excited about it," Semler said.

For the full interview with Michael Selmer of Nass Valley and to learn more about their new partnership click here.

