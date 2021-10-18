checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on Latest Company News

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 17:50  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions and Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. discussing their …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions and Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches "mini-metaverse" in London, England

Foto: Accesswire

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the launch of its "mini-metaverse" at Harmony London Wall and the significance of the company's partnership with the City of London.

Gappelberg commented, "The meta-verse is here, Nextech is the technology that's helping to usher that in through our platform, and the City of London is our first paying customer that's using our meta-verse technology but by no means the last. So this day will live in history."

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg of Nextech and to learn more about the launch click here.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE:NVG) signs partnership agreement with FreeSpace Social

Foto: Accesswire

Nass Valley Gateway recently signed a partnership agreement with emerging social media company, FreeSpace Social. Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the many benefits of the partnership for the growth of Nass Valley.

"We want to find new audiences, we want to talk to different people that aren't used to being spoken to about CBD and FreeSpace Social provides that opportunity for us. We're really excited about it," Semler said.

For the full interview with Michael Selmer of Nass Valley and to learn more about their new partnership click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital market.

Contact Information:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668411/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald- ...

NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on Latest Company News VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions and Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. discussing their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine ...
BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper ...
dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Nextech AR Launches “3D Rooms” Saas Product for eCommerce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Nextech AR Announces Auditor Change to Better Align with U.S. Exchange Uplisting Goal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Nextech AR Provides Company Update to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten