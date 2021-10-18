checkAd

DGAP-News ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ulcerative colitis

ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ulcerative colitis

ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ulcerative colitis

  • Impressive clinical remission in 58.4% (ITT) of 101 patients after 48 weeks of once-daily oral 50mg ABX464, showing both maintained as well as further improved efficacy
  • Favorable safety and tolerability profile continues to support ABX464 chronic use potential
  • Launch of global phase 3 program with ABX464 in ulcerative colitis in preparation, with end-of-Phase-2 US FDA meeting in Q4 2021 and EMA Scientific Advice in early Q1 2022
  • Abivax's late-breaking abstract presentation and Live Industry Symposium at UEG Week Virtual 2021 now publicly available

PARIS, France, October 18, 2021 - 6:00 pm (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today reports new results from an extended set of patients in its ongoing open-label maintenance study, following the phase 2b induction study of once-daily oral 50mg ABX464 to treat ulcerative colitis (UC). These new data from the ongoing maintenance trial (data cut-off September 15, 2021) were presented during the late-breaking abstract presentation at UEG Week Virtual 2021 on October 4 by principal investigator Prof. Séverine Vermeire and are summarized in this release. These data emphasize ABX464's capacity to maintain and further improve patient-outcomes over time, as well as its continued favorable safety and tolerability.

Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator of the study, said: "Patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases, such as UC, often struggle to find a suitable treatment. Indeed, there is significant unmet medical need as a significant proportion of UC patients stop responding to currently available therapies within the first year of treatment, or do not respond at all. More than 80% of the patients in clinical remission at the end of induction were still in remission with a treatment of 50mg once daily oral ABX464 after the first year of maintenance treatment. In addition, almost 50% of the patients who were not in clinical remission after the induction study, achieved clinical remission during this first year of maintenance. ABX464 showed a persistent good safety and tolerability profile during the first year of treatment."

