checkAd

Hemp, Inc. Proudly Introduces Dolan Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 18:00  |  43   |   |   

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is proud to introduce Dolan Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona where you can now buy King of Hemp products.

Dolan Station is a hidden gem in the middle of Dolan Springs, Arizona. This little country market offers a deli eatery, fuel, souvenirs, and has embraced the brands from the King of Hemp  line of products. Dolan Station has been a must-go-to destination for many tour bus drivers and their guests visiting the Grand Canyon Skywalk. 

Come see the old west and visit the beautiful high desert community on your way to the Joshua Tree forest and the Grand Canyon Skywalk. On your way there stop and visit the amazing and friendly staff at Dolan Station and get a feel for the local heritage.

Dolan Station is located at: 15916 Pierce Ferry Rd, Dolan Springs, AZ.

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocery stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as Dolan Station in Dolan, Arizona.  Hemp, Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market.  We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and  “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

King of Hemp Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp online store and at retail locations very soon.

King of Hemp Gummies are now in stock at Dolan Station and on the King of Hemp website here. These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp Sour Bearsin assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemp, Inc. Proudly Introduces Dolan Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is proud to introduce Dolan Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona where you can now buy King of Hemp …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...