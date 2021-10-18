Hemp, Inc. Proudly Introduces Dolan Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona

Dolan Station is a hidden gem in the middle of Dolan Springs, Arizona. This little country market offers a deli eatery, fuel, souvenirs, and has embraced the brands from the King of Hemp line of products. Dolan Station has been a must-go-to destination for many tour bus drivers and their guests visiting the Grand Canyon Skywalk.

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is proud to introduce Dolan Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona where you can now buy King of Hemp products.

Come see the old west and visit the beautiful high desert community on your way to the Joshua Tree forest and the Grand Canyon Skywalk. On your way there stop and visit the amazing and friendly staff at Dolan Station and get a feel for the local heritage.

Dolan Station is located at: 15916 Pierce Ferry Rd, Dolan Springs, AZ.

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocery stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin , Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as Dolan Station in Dolan, Arizona. Hemp, Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

King of Hemp Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp online store and at retail locations very soon.

King of Hemp Gummies are now in stock at Dolan Station and on the King of Hemp website here . These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.