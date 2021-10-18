checkAd

AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen Recognized in San Francisco Business Times’ Most Influential Women in Business of 2021

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth advisory platform, announced today that CEO Natalie Wolfsen has been honored by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business of 2021. The award honors leaders that exemplify creativity, passion, vision and perseverance in their industry.

Wolfsen and the other honorees were celebrated at a virtual event, which featured the 2021 class of Most Influential Women sharing their wisdom, leadership style, and how they plan to continue to advance and support the careers of other women.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times alongside this impressive and inspiring group of women,” said Wolfsen. “I am fortunate to have worked with some remarkable women who have helped shape my career journey, including many of the women I work with now at AssetMark, and I am committed to paying that forward. Serving as CEO of AssetMark is a high point in my professional journey and I am proud to lead an incredible team of people who are dedicated to serving financial advisors and their clients.”

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the No. 1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times print edition arrives with an in-depth lineup of local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community.

SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Media Contact:
Alaina Kleinman
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com





