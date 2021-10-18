AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen Recognized in San Francisco Business Times’ Most Influential Women in Business of 2021

Wolfsen and the other honorees were celebrated at a virtual event, which featured the 2021 class of Most Influential Women sharing their wisdom, leadership style, and how they plan to continue to advance and support the careers of other women.

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth advisory platform, announced today that CEO Natalie Wolfsen has been honored by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business of 2021. The award honors leaders that exemplify creativity, passion, vision and perseverance in their industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times alongside this impressive and inspiring group of women,” said Wolfsen. “I am fortunate to have worked with some remarkable women who have helped shape my career journey, including many of the women I work with now at AssetMark, and I am committed to paying that forward. Serving as CEO of AssetMark is a high point in my professional journey and I am proud to lead an incredible team of people who are dedicated to serving financial advisors and their clients.”

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.