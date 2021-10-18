Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser Diversity

Clear Capital will Develop Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) Program with Focus on Creating a More Racially Diverse Appraiser PopulationRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Clear Capital , a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers (NSREA), a non-profit appraiser membership association, to partner on ways to accelerate diversity in the appraisal profession.

The main vehicle for achieving this goal is a Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) program, which is an alternative to the traditional supervisor/trainee model, allowing participants to satisfy the experience component required to obtain an appraiser license. Clear Capital intends to develop a PAREA program for public use, pending AQB approval. In conjunction, NSREA plans to leverage its resources, established networks and membership to actively promote and recruit prospective appraisers of diverse backgrounds for the program.

As part of the MOU, Clear Capital and NSREA agree to:

Work together to increase awareness of the appraisal profession and participate in high school and/or college career fairs, when and where possible.

Strategize for scholarship funding for both veteran and minority class participants recruited into the PAREA program. NSREA can provide Qualifying Education offerings to new entrants, including offerings at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Collaborate to identify ways to connect Clear Capital PAREA Program participants with internships or other immediate job opportunities after obtaining an appraiser license.

Identify opportunities to educate the valuation community on valuation discrimination and evaluate how to influence stakeholders evaluating property appraisal and valuation equity.

"We believe strongly in finding both scholarship and employment opportunities for Black Appraisers to help set them on the path to building multi-generational wealth," said Robbie Wilson, NSREA president. "We believe that, in conjunction with Clear Capital, we'll be able to elevate awareness of the appraiser profession through this new PAREA Program, and ultimately provide opportunities for veterans and minorities wishing to become appraisers without having to worry about the financial obligations that typically come along with obtaining a license"