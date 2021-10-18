checkAd

Gecina’s ESG Performance Levels Once Again Confirmed by the GRESB and MSCI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 18:13  |  18   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has made further progress in the GRESB rankings, with an overall rating of 93/100, and seen its triple A rating confirmed by MSCI.

The GRESB rankings specifically recognize Gecina’s performance levels in terms of energy efficiency and low carbon, with an overall rating of 93/100, up 1 point year-on-year. This recognition is encouraging Gecina to accelerate its decarbonization roadmap with the rollout of its CAN0P-2030 Plan, targeting net zero carbon emissions across its operational portfolio by 2030.

The GRESB highlighted Gecina’s good CSR practices when redeveloping buildings, with a score of 98/100, up 3 points year-on-year. Gecina retained first place in the dedicated group for listed office real estate companies in Western Europe. This outstanding performance reflects the Group’s know-how concerning redevelopments, with ambitious operations, especially on circular economy, energy efficiency and water management aspects. It also illustrates Gecina’s commitments to its stakeholders focused on wellbeing, health and safety at its construction sites.

Alongside this, the Group retained its triple A rating in the MSCI benchmark. This highlights its exemplary governance practices and environmental excellence, with a certification rate across its portfolio that is significantly higher than its peers.

Lastly, Gecina was once again recognized with two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), including Gold in the Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (SBPR) Awards, reflecting the quality and transparency of its sustainability reporting.

“The recognition of our ESG performance by the GRESB and MSCI confirms our strategic choices, aimed at ensuring the convergence of our sustainability and financial performance. Since May, all of our bond issues – €5.6bn - have been based on green bonds, while 82% of our total bonds and bank borrowings are linked to our CSR objectives”, confirm Nicolas Dutreuil, Gecina’s Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, and Sabine Desnault, Gecina’s Executive Director R&D, Innovation and CSR.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

