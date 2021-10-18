checkAd

AB Science granted authorization from the French Health Authority (ANSM) to initiate a study of AB8939 in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

AB SCIENCE GRANTED AUTHORIZATION FROM THE FRENCH HEALTH AUTHORITY (ANSM) TO INITIATE A STUDY OF AB8939 IN THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

SECOND AUTHORIZATION FOR PHASE I/II TRIAL AB18001 PERMITS PATIENT RECRUITMENT FROM STUDY SITES IN FRANCE AND CANADA

Paris, 18 October, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announces that it has been authorized by the French Medicine Agency, ANSM, to initiate a Phase I/II study (AB18001) evaluating AB8939 in patients with refractory and relapsed AML and refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). This approval comes just a few weeks after receiving similar authorization from the Canadian Health Authority [1].

Professor Nobert Vey, MD, principal investigator of the study and Director of Clinical Research at Institut Paoli-Calmettes commented, “We are very excited to start the clinical development of AB8939. This drug is based on a well-known therapeutic class of compounds which are useful for the treatment of various cancers, however, AB8939 has a superior potential because it was designed to overcome common mechanisms of drug resistance. Numerous non-clinical data generated at Institut Paoli-Calmettes are already available suggesting that AB8939 is particularly well-suited for treatment of relapsed/refractory AML”.

As previously communicated [1], AB8939 is a new generation synthetic microtubule destabilizer with the ability to overcome multidrug resistance and the potential for broad applicability as a potent anticancer drug. Microtubules play a crucial role in multiple cellular functions which makes them an important target for cancer therapy. Indeed, chemotherapies that target microtubules, such as taxanes and vinca alkaloids, are among the most successful anticancer therapeutics available. Unfortunately, the development of drug resistance (for example, via Pgp efflux pumps that transport the drugs out of the cancer cells) often restrict their clinical efficacy.

Key characteristics of AB8939 are that it circumvents difficulties associated with Pgp-dependent multidrug resistance and is not deactivated by an enzyme named myeloperoxidase, which is an advantage over existing chemotherapies. Another advantage and distinguishing characteristic of AB8939 is that it is a synthetic drug.

The therapeutic potential of AB8939 has been demonstrated through a series of preclinical experiments [2–4]. In vivo data from a highly resistant Ara-C patient derived xenograft (PDX) mouse model showed that AB8939, administered alone or in combination with Ara-C, increased survival relative to single agent Ara-C, with an accompanying significant reduction of blasts in blood and decrease in tumor growth [2]. Ara-C is considered the clinically most relevant cytotoxic drug for AML treatment. In another example, cancerous tumors from patients suffering from resistant acute megakaryoblastic leukemia (an AML subtype) were transplanted into mice. Data showed a complete response in mice treated with AB8939, as compared with rapid disease progression in control animals [3]. No apparent toxicity was observed during the time course of the treatment.

