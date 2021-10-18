Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the PLEO-CMT Trial, Published in the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the 'Company'), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics …

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the 'Company'), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, today announces the publication of the data from the Company's first phase III placebo-controlled clinical study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 1A ('CMT1A'), the PLEO-CMT trial, in the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases ('OJRD'). Based on their conclusion that the high-dose PXT3003 group demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint, the Overall Neuropathy Limitations Scale ('ONLS'), compared to placebo, and a good safety profile, the authors state high-dose PXT3003 is considered a promising treatment option for patients with CMT1A.

The PLEO-CMT trial, an international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of high- or low-dose PXT3003 in patients with mild-to-moderate CMT1A, over a 15-month period. A total of 323 patients were enrolled in the PLEO-CMT trial in 29 centers across Europe, the U.S. and Canada. The high-dose PXT3003 group showed a significant improvement in the primary endpoint, the ONLS scale, versus placebo (mean difference: -0.37 points; 97.5% CI: [-0.68 to -0.06]; p=0.008), and consistent treatment effects were shown in the sensitivity analyses. Both the high- and low- doses were safe and well-tolerated. All randomized CMT1A patients who completed the PLEO-CMT trial (treated with PXT3003 or placebo) were eligible to pursue treatment with PXT3003 in an open-label follow-up extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial. This extension study is still ongoing, and 130 patients are still receiving treatment with high-dose PXT3003.

Despite promising efficacy and safety data obtained in the PLEO-CMT trial, the U.S. FDA and the EMA have requested a second Phase III clinical study as a result of the premature discontinuation of the high-dose PXT3003 group due to an unexpected crystal formation in the high-dose formulation. The second international, randomized, double-blind, two-arm placebo-controlled Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, was initiated in March 2021 in the U.S. The dose of PXT3003 tested in the PREMIER trial versus Placebo equals to the high-dose tested in the PLEO-CMT and PLEO-CMT-FU trials. The main objectives of the PREMIER trial are to evaluate the safety and efficacy (on ONLS) of PXT3003 for the treatment of CMT1A. The trial will enroll approximately 350 subjects with mild-to-moderate CMT1A in 50 centers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Israel. As of today, almost 40 sites have been activated and are actively screening and enrolling patients with CMT1A. The trial is on track to complete enrollment in 2Q 2022 as initially planned. Topline results of this trial are expected to be announced in 3Q 2023.