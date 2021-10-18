Eramet announces the purchase of 6,250 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Name of the issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/10/2021 FR0000131757 16 75.60 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/10/2021 FR0000131757 54 73.15 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,180 73.70 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,250 76.47 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/10/2021 FR0000131757 53 75.75 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,197 76.59 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,250 78.25 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,250 81.95 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 6,250 77.39

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 11th. 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases



25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

