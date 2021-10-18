Landsbankinn hf. S&P confirms unchanged credit rating for Landsbankinn
S&P Global Ratings has today published a report on Landsbankinn’s credit rating where an unchanged long-term credit rating was confirmed at BBB/A-2 with stable outlook.
According to S&P, Landsbankinn’s key strengths are very high capital and leverage ratios, stable and solid franchise with larger markets shares and limited wholesale refinancing needs.
Further information can be found in S&P’s report, available on the Bank’s website, www.landsbankinn.com/credit-rating.
