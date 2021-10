Nano Mobile Announces “NFTsByGamers.com”

“We’re proud to announce the start of the development of our NFTsByGamers.com platform. We’re planning to rapidly create a marketplace for the creation and exchange of NFTs amongst the gaming community. “NFTsByGamers.com” will be the NFT forum by gamers for gamers.” CEO David Kittle

TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Mobile “the Company” (OTC: VNTH TWTR: @NanoTechCrypto), a gaming, crypto and NFT engagement company, is pleased to announce the start of “NFTsByGamers.com”: an exchange platform of NFTs by gamers for gamers.

For more information, please view the company Twitter @NanoTechCrypto

About Nano Mobile

Founded by Gamers for Gamers, Nano Mobile develops innovative ideas, and seeks to develop technologies and products in the Gaming, Crypto and NFT industries. Actively searching Dynamic Partnerships and Mergers to enhance rapid growth of the Company.

About CEO David Kittle

Passionate about implementing and advancing technology in society, David Kittle grew up immersed in the gaming and crypto playgrounds of the 21st century. “I've always been fascinated in the ways in which Gaming bonds people from all over the globe. Crypto and NFTs are a natural extension of these vivacious communities and I'm excited to be in the midst of expanding the further development of these economies.”

