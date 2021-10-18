checkAd

Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing Cloud based PCH Global

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced that it renewed its contract with a leading health organization as a payment processing partner for explanation of benefits (EOB) for COVID-19 claims processing. Previous release.

This renewal demonstrates Exela’s “Customer First” approach and how Exela’s Business Process Automation solution supports complex problems, enabling faster payment and claims processing with Exela’s End to End technology offering.

“We are excited to continue this partnership as an extension of our payment and claims processing business,” said Suresh Yannamani, President, Exela. “Exela is dedicated to simplifying processes for our current and prospective customers, and our suite of technology platforms and industry expertise allows us to provide custom, scalable solutions for a future-looking workplace. We are very happy that our solution supports this Health Organization during this unfortunate pandemic and look forward to adapting to our customer’s needs in the future.”

Since the pandemic began, Exela’s innovative solutions to resolve complex payment processing and claims reconciliation have been tested. By implementing PCH Global, Exela was able to offer a full-spectrum payment and claims processing solution, providing expected reduction in claim denials, faster processing of payments, and a better end customer benefit via the cloud. This significantly reduced cycle time to reconcile the payments.

About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

