checkAd

Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 19:00  |  22   |   |   

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband service provider (BSP) innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) introduced the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution at the Calix ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. This turnkey offering is the latest addition to Revenue EDGE and gives BSPs everything necessary to meet the unique needs of their small business customers. Using the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution, BSPs can easily deliver robust services that enable small businesses to support essential services on their primary, staff and customer networks, with essential connectivity and security.

The foundation of the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution is revolutionary GigaSpire BLAST systems that provide small businesses the flexibility needed to deploy services across a broad range of environments. This includes Wi-Fi 6E systems that offer higher throughput and lower latency, less interference, and better performance in dense environments; a hardened system that can withstand even severe outdoor conditions in barns, poolside, and restaurant patios; Power over Ethernet (PoE) systems for hard-to-reach environments; and a new family of Managed Switches to enable businesses to quickly and easily scale and grow.

The Small Business Solution will include a SmallBizIQ EDGE Suite that adds critical functionality to the existing Revenue EDGE solution to meet the needs of small businesses of every type. This includes a dedicated mobile app for each small business subscriber, built-in cellular backup capabilities, and a web portal that will enable every use case a business needs. The Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution is fully managed by Calix Cloud. As a result, BSPs will have complete visibility into each small business’s deployment of the Revenue EDGE. The BSP will be able to quickly and easily support a small business as they optimize their use of the Small Business Solution.

The comprehensive offering provides significant benefits for both BSPs and small businesses and addresses a range of essential use cases.

  • Primary Network: Securely support critical small business functions such as point of sale (PoS) systems, with LTE/5G cellular failover functionality to ensure business continuity, and PCI (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance.
  • Staff Network: Deliver amazing bandwidth for employee activity, including office and productivity applications, without impacting primary network functions. Small business owners can easily update access settings to keep pace with staffing changes.
  • Customer Network: Provides a captive portal for small businesses to elevate their brand, offering guests Wi-Fi services, complete with personalized branding and business-set terms and hours.

“With the new Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution announced today, Calix is taking a huge step forward providing the solutions we need to move into new markets and expand our business,” said Barbara Sessions, president of Silver Star Communications. “Small businesses need robust solutions tailored for their specific requirements and that support business-critical activities. Calix has done an amazing job in developing a solution that will enable us to better serve small businesses across the Silver Star territory and grow our value in these communities.”

Seite 1 von 2


Calix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband service provider (BSP) innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) introduced the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:15 UhrCalix Raises the Bar Again by Announcing The World’s First Carrier-Class Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems, Including Power Over Ethernet, Mesh, and Temperature-Hardened Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:30 UhrWith $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21In Just One Year, MidSouth Fiber Achieves a 248% Increase in Mobile App Adoption, Growing the Value of Its Brand While Reducing Trouble Calls and Exciting Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Calix Wins New Culture Awards for Best Benefits, Best Compensation, and Happiest Employees Amid Rapid Team Expansion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Cumberland Connect Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud Integration With Mailchimp To Execute Seamless Omnichannel Marketing While Doubling Take Rates for New EDGE Suite Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Calix to Post Third Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on October 25th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Calix tritt dem Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. (BREKO) bei, deren Mitglieder den Großteil der deutschen Glasfaserfestnetzwettbewerber (80%) repräsentieren.
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21CTC Telecom Goes All-in With Calix to Slash Call Volumes by 37 Percent and Truck Rolls by 34 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Grow your Business Securely With Insights From Shark Tank Star and Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Robert Herjavec at Calix ConneXions 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten