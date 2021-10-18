Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband service provider (BSP) innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) introduced the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution at the Calix ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. This turnkey offering is the latest addition to Revenue EDGE and gives BSPs everything necessary to meet the unique needs of their small business customers. Using the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution, BSPs can easily deliver robust services that enable small businesses to support essential services on their primary, staff and customer networks, with essential connectivity and security.

The foundation of the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution is revolutionary GigaSpire BLAST systems that provide small businesses the flexibility needed to deploy services across a broad range of environments. This includes Wi-Fi 6E systems that offer higher throughput and lower latency, less interference, and better performance in dense environments; a hardened system that can withstand even severe outdoor conditions in barns, poolside, and restaurant patios; Power over Ethernet (PoE) systems for hard-to-reach environments; and a new family of Managed Switches to enable businesses to quickly and easily scale and grow.

The Small Business Solution will include a SmallBizIQ EDGE Suite that adds critical functionality to the existing Revenue EDGE solution to meet the needs of small businesses of every type. This includes a dedicated mobile app for each small business subscriber, built-in cellular backup capabilities, and a web portal that will enable every use case a business needs. The Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution is fully managed by Calix Cloud. As a result, BSPs will have complete visibility into each small business’s deployment of the Revenue EDGE. The BSP will be able to quickly and easily support a small business as they optimize their use of the Small Business Solution.

The comprehensive offering provides significant benefits for both BSPs and small businesses and addresses a range of essential use cases.

Deliver amazing bandwidth for employee activity, including office and productivity applications, without impacting primary network functions. Small business owners can easily update access settings to keep pace with staffing changes. Customer Network: Provides a captive portal for small businesses to elevate their brand, offering guests Wi-Fi services, complete with personalized branding and business-set terms and hours.

“With the new Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution announced today, Calix is taking a huge step forward providing the solutions we need to move into new markets and expand our business,” said Barbara Sessions, president of Silver Star Communications. “Small businesses need robust solutions tailored for their specific requirements and that support business-critical activities. Calix has done an amazing job in developing a solution that will enable us to better serve small businesses across the Silver Star territory and grow our value in these communities.”