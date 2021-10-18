Tingo Inc. Announces Submission of Listing Application to the New York Stock Exchange

Following unanimous approval at a meeting of the Tingo Board of Directors on Oct. 18, the Company submitted an application to list its shares on the NYSE. Although there can be no guarantees that its listing application will be accepted, the Company believes that it will satisfy the NYSE’s initial listing criteria.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tingo Inc, OTC Markets (IWBB) (“Tingo” or the “Company”) announced today that it has submitted an application to list its shares for trading with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The application to the NYSE is part of the Company’s efforts to broaden its appeal to U.S. and international investors.

Tingo is a leading agri-fintech business in Africa and has delivered significant impact with its unique rural communities-based business model. Our goal is to become Africa’s leading agri-fintech business delivering significant social impact to many rural communities, providing a unique platform to enable financial inclusion, social upliftment, wealth creation and a sophisticated marketplace to promote its produce to markets both domestic and international. Tingo has over 4,000 women agents that support the rollout of our services in Nigeria alone. The Company remains very active in promoting women entrepreneurs to support gender equality and opportunity to this underserved segment of the market. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Tingo had 9,344,000 subscribers. The Company is confident that these figures will grow through its planned expansion across Africa and natural progression of business in Nigeria.

The Company believes that an uplisting on the NYSE will provide a platform to enhance the Tingo brand and provide the market with a unique opportunity to invest in an enterprise that will deliver significant social change and impact across Africa. Tingo’s optimal market model goes a long way towards solutions to Food Security – a major challenge in Africa and beyond – through its agri-fintech marketplace powered through use of smartphones known as NWASSA. This strategy of ‘device as a service’ allows millions of people to gain access to multiple social, financial and agri-services the Company intends to roll out over time.