Lake City Bank’s Joe Kessie named 2021 Bruning Award recipient by American Bankers Association

“We are thrilled that Joe’s dedication to the agricultural industry has been recognized by the ABA. His passion for the agricultural sector has driven Lake City Bank’s success since joining the bank 24 years ago,” said David M. Findlay, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Joe and his team bring a practical and respected expertise to agricultural lending that matters to our clients and has contributed to our success in the ag sector.”

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Joseph F. “Joe” Kessie, Senior Vice President, Commercial South Regional Manager, has been named the 2021 recipient of the American Bankers Association (ABA) Bruning Award for his significant contributions to agricultural banking.

Since 1997, the Bruning Award, named after its first recipient, Nebraska banker Frank Bruning, recognizes bankers who demonstrate outstanding leadership and dedicated service to providing credit and guidance to farmers, ranchers and their fellow agricultural bankers. The ABA will present the award at the Agricultural Bankers Conference, November 14-17, at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I am truly honored to be named this year’s recipient of the ABA’s Bruning Award. My goal as a banker has always been to be a trusted advisor to all of my clients,” said Kessie. “I’m very fortunate to be with a bank that understands the importance of the agricultural sector and is committed to helping our agricultural clients. I view this award as a testament to what the whole team does every day at Lake City Bank.”

Kessie’s career began in 1983 at the height of the farm crisis. After graduating from Purdue University, Kessie worked as an ag lender with two other financial institutions before joining Lake City Bank as vice president of commercial banking in 1997. In his 24 years at Lake City Bank, Kessie has managed the bank’s entire agribusiness loan portfolio and led the institution to become one of the largest ag lenders in Indiana.

Lake City Bank, a $6.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 51 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

