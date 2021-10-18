checkAd

Lake City Bank’s Joe Kessie named 2021 Bruning Award recipient by American Bankers Association

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 19:00  |  14   |   |   

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Joseph F. “Joe” Kessie, Senior Vice President, Commercial South Regional Manager, has been named the 2021 recipient of the American Bankers Association (ABA) Bruning Award for his significant contributions to agricultural banking.

“We are thrilled that Joe’s dedication to the agricultural industry has been recognized by the ABA. His passion for the agricultural sector has driven Lake City Bank’s success since joining the bank 24 years ago,” said David M. Findlay, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Joe and his team bring a practical and respected expertise to agricultural lending that matters to our clients and has contributed to our success in the ag sector.”

Since 1997, the Bruning Award, named after its first recipient, Nebraska banker Frank Bruning, recognizes bankers who demonstrate outstanding leadership and dedicated service to providing credit and guidance to farmers, ranchers and their fellow agricultural bankers. The ABA will present the award at the Agricultural Bankers Conference, November 14-17, at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I am truly honored to be named this year’s recipient of the ABA’s Bruning Award. My goal as a banker has always been to be a trusted advisor to all of my clients,” said Kessie. “I’m very fortunate to be with a bank that understands the importance of the agricultural sector and is committed to helping our agricultural clients. I view this award as a testament to what the whole team does every day at Lake City Bank.”

Kessie’s career began in 1983 at the height of the farm crisis. After graduating from Purdue University, Kessie worked as an ag lender with two other financial institutions before joining Lake City Bank as vice president of commercial banking in 1997. In his 24 years at Lake City Bank, Kessie has managed the bank’s entire agribusiness loan portfolio and led the institution to become one of the largest ag lenders in Indiana.

Lake City Bank, a $6.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 51 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.  

Contact
Mary Horan
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
574 371-9280 office
574 377-9150 mobile
mary.horan@lakecitybank.com

        





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lake City Bank’s Joe Kessie named 2021 Bruning Award recipient by American Bankers Association WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Joseph F. “Joe” Kessie, Senior Vice President, Commercial South Regional Manager, has been named the 2021 recipient of the American Bankers Association (ABA) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...