Ferrari N.v. Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

18.10.2021, 19:00   

Maranello (Italy), October 18, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

  		 

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

  		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

  		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
11/10/2021 MTA 5,929 183.8177 1,089,855.10
12/10/2021 MTA 6,060 186.2112 1,128,440.10
13/10/2021 MTA 7,495 186.8544 1,400,474.10
14/10/2021 MTA 4,367 187.8802 820,472.90
15/10/2021 MTA 4,069 191.8757 780,742.15
 

Total

  		 

- 		27,920 186.9622 5,219,984.35

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till October 15, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 11,860,897.60 for No. 64,930 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of October 15, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,837,833 common shares equal to 3.82% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until October 15, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,652,507 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 665,282,599.84.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner ...).

Attachment





