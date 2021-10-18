Rogers Ranked by Ookla as Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless and Broadband Provider, with Fastest Internet in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications was recognized today by Ookla as Canada’s most consistent national wireless and broadband provider, achieving this top ranking for the fifth quarter in a row. At a time where Canadian consumers and businesses continue to rely on strong and consistent networks to keep connected to what matters most, Rogers networks continue to deliver its customers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada. A new study on the Angus Reid Forum shows the strong impact connectivity and technology has played for Canadian small businesses over the past 18 months with 85% of Canadian small businesses rating reliable connectivity as top priority3.

In Ookla’s Global Market Index for Q32, which measures fixed and wireless network performance across Canada, Rogers also achieved specific recognitions for its broadband and 5G networks. Rogers was named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, a recognition that the company also achieved in Q2 2021. With the fastest speeds in these provinces, Rogers Ignite Internet customers can enjoy the benefits of connecting more devices simultaneously at home, whether for entertainment, gaming, operating a business remotely, or online learning.

“Our team is focused on building and investing in the best, most reliable network infrastructure in the country to bring world-class connectivity to Canadians, so today’s recognitions from Ookla brings us a lot of pride,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Beyond the rankings, today’s report brings to life our commitment to consistent, reliable connections for customers when they need it – whether that be for a business making an ecommerce sale, for a student logging in for class or for a family connecting across the country for a video call.”

Rogers was also ranked first for 5G Availability, a market distinction that Rogers has held since Ookla began measuring 5G availability in Q1 2021. Rogers 5G customers experience more time on Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network1 than any other 5G customers in Canada. The Rogers 5G network reaches more than 850 communities with the commitment to reach over 70% of the population and more than 1,000 communities by year end.