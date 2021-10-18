checkAd

Rogers Ranked by Ookla as Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless and Broadband Provider, with Fastest Internet in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 19:05  |  12   |   |   

For a fifth quarter in a row, Canada’s most reliable wireless network¹ delivers the most consistent speeds of any national carrier2

Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network¹ remains first for 5G Availability2

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications was recognized today by Ookla as Canada’s most consistent national wireless and broadband provider, achieving this top ranking for the fifth quarter in a row. At a time where Canadian consumers and businesses continue to rely on strong and consistent networks to keep connected to what matters most, Rogers networks continue to deliver its customers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada. A new study on the Angus Reid Forum shows the strong impact connectivity and technology has played for Canadian small businesses over the past 18 months with 85% of Canadian small businesses rating reliable connectivity as top priority3.

In Ookla’s Global Market Index for Q32, which measures fixed and wireless network performance across Canada, Rogers also achieved specific recognitions for its broadband and 5G networks. Rogers was named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, a recognition that the company also achieved in Q2 2021. With the fastest speeds in these provinces, Rogers Ignite Internet customers can enjoy the benefits of connecting more devices simultaneously at home, whether for entertainment, gaming, operating a business remotely, or online learning.

“Our team is focused on building and investing in the best, most reliable network infrastructure in the country to bring world-class connectivity to Canadians, so today’s recognitions from Ookla brings us a lot of pride,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Beyond the rankings, today’s report brings to life our commitment to consistent, reliable connections for customers when they need it – whether that be for a business making an ecommerce sale, for a student logging in for class or for a family connecting across the country for a video call.”

Rogers was also ranked first for 5G Availability, a market distinction that Rogers has held since Ookla began measuring 5G availability in Q1 2021. Rogers 5G customers experience more time on Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network1 than any other 5G customers in Canada. The Rogers 5G network reaches more than 850 communities with the commitment to reach over 70% of the population and more than 1,000 communities by year end.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers Ranked by Ookla as Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless and Broadband Provider, with Fastest Internet in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador For a fifth quarter in a row, Canada’s most reliable wireless network¹ delivers the most consistent speeds of any national carrier2 Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network¹ remains first for 5G Availability2 TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...