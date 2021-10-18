checkAd

Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Appointment of Kenneth Kim as Vice President of Business Development and Program Management

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announces the appointment of Kenneth Kim as its Vice President of Business Development and Program Management. Mr. Kim will continue to be responsible for the Company’s Program Management function. In his new Business Development role, Mr. Kim will be responsible for developing strategic opportunities for the Company in the aerospace industry. These strategic opportunities may be in the forms of acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic collaborations with other aerospace industry companies. In this position, Mr. Kim will report to Mark Esquivel, Park’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Kenneth Kim has served as Director of Program Management since October 2019 and as Technical Director of Aerospace Products from August 2016 to October 2019. Prior to joining Park, Mr. Kim served as Engineering and Quality Manager of Leading Edge Composites, an aerospace composite parts company located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, since 2015. He was Operations Manager of Lancer Systems in Allentown, Pennsylvania, from 2012 to 2015, and was Director of Engineering for Lancer Systems from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Kim served as Product Integration and Support Engineering Manager of The Boeing Company from 2008 to 2012. He was Engineering Manager at the aerospace and defense companies of Greene, Tweed & Co. located in Kulpsville, Pennsylvania from 1998 to 2006 and Busak & Shamban located in Fort Wayne, Indiana from 1996 to 1998. He served in the U.S. Army from 1991 to 1996 where he earned the rank of Captain. Mr. Kim received a Masters of Business Administration degree from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

