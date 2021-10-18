checkAd

Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021)

 

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021

 

 

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021

 

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days 		2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 		4

Amounts

(in €) 		5

Purpose of redemption 		6

Market
 

04/10/2021

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

05/10/2021

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

06/10/2021

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

07/10/2021

  		 

NONE

  		 

- 		 

- 		 

-. 		 

-
 

08/10/2021

  		 

692 000 		 

90.3179 		 

62 500 000.00

  		 

Cancellation 		 

OTC
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)  

692 000 		 

90.3179 		 

62 500 000.00

  		 

- 		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded.

 

 

 

