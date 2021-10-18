Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.10.2021, 19:10 | | 12 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 19:10 | SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME (Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021) Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021 Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6) Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021 I-Purchases effected during the period: 1



Trading days 2



Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3



Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts



(in €) 5



Purpose of redemption 6



Market



04/10/2021







NONE



-



-



-



-



05/10/2021







NONE



-



-



-



-



06/10/2021







NONE



-



-



-



-



07/10/2021







NONE







-



-



-.



-



08/10/2021







692 000



90.3179



62 500 000.00







Cancellation



OTC Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



692 000



90.3179



62 500 000.00







-



- (*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded. Attachment vinci_2021_10 EN







