Isotopia Molecular Imaging and Seibersdorf Labor GmbH Announce Production Agreement for 177Lu n.c.a.

Tel Aviv, Israel and Vienna, Austria (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular

Imaging and Seibersdorf Labor are pleased to announce that they have entered

into an agreement for the production of no-carrier-added Lutetium-177, a

critical medical radioisotope used in the manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals

for treatment of many types of cancer, including neuroendocrine tumors and

prostate cancer.



Seibersdorf Labor, a GMP Contract manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, a

global leader in the development, production and commercialization of

radiopharmaceuticals, will produce 177Lu n.c.a in collaboration with Isotopia

Molecular Imaging for distribution in Europe.





Isotopia has selected Seibersdorf, located in Austria, following a year-longevaluation process that included the review several proposals from sites acrossEurope. It was selected due to the high level of expertise on site, the GMPinfrastructure and the team's enthusiasm to manufacture lifesavingradiopharmaceuticals. In addition, the location provides easy and safe landtransportation access to the European market.The production facility is expected to be ready by Q4 2022.177Lu n.c.a is used in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in the field of PrecisionOncology. By binding n.c.a. Lu-177 isotopes to tumor-specific targetingmolecules, the resulting radiopharmaceutical targets the tumor and deliversprecise cell-killing radiation that spares normal healthy tissue. Isotopia hasdeveloped a reliable and unique GMP method to produce a highly pure form ofLu-177. 177Lu n.c.a contains no Mercury (Hg) and no metastable Lu-177m,therefore there is no need for cost intensive clinical waste management.Isotopia's CEO & Co-Founder Dr. Eli Shalom stated: This step supports Isotopia'sglobal strategy to simplify and shorten the supply route to our customers. Weare working intensively to complete our plan to establish a production site ineach continent. This, to provide a total solution to pharma companies andhospitals together with labeling services. The production and labeling facilityin Seibersdorf Laboratories will be the best solution for Europe, enablingIsotopia to deliver a reliable, flexible, and most important, secure land supplyof a broad range of critical medical isotopes to European customers, startingwith Lu177 n.c.a. We have found in Seibersdorf the best partner sharing the samevision to save lives".Seibersdorf's CEO, Martina Schwaiger stated: "The new production agreement is anexciting opportunity for our organization and we are pleased to be working withIsotopia Molecular Imaging on this important sector of medical care."Isotopia and Seibersdorf intend to expand their partnership to includecommercial-scale production of 177Lu n.c.a and labeling services to meet futurecommercial market demand. In addition, both companies have also committed tocollaborate on the development of GMP manufacturing processes for other emergingmedical isotopes.About Seibersdorf Labor GmbHSeibersdorf Labor GmbH is an Austrian company specialized in high qualitylaboratory and analysis work, application-oriented research and development aswell as consulting and training.The teams of Seibersdorf Laboratories are service, know-how and technologyprovider and cover a broad area of scientific expertise: development, productionand quality control of radiopharmaceuticals, anti-doping and forensic analysis,radiation protection, ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, radio frequencyengineering and electromagnetic compatibility.The experts of Seibersdorf Laboratories represent Austria on variousinternational committees.For more information visit: http://www.seibersdorf-laboratories.at/Contact: Roland Müller, Head Pharmaceuticals, +43 50 550 3470,Roland.mueller@seibersdorf-laboratories.atAbout IsotopiaIsotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a collaboration between The Metrontario Groupand Israel's leading scientists in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.The experienced Isotopia team, together with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotronfacility, Lu-177 production site, and sterile manufacturing plant, are awell-established platform for development. By creating collaborations betweenthe scientific and medical community, Isotopia further develops and experimentwith new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy. For moreinformation about Isotopia, please visit: http://www.isotopia.co.il/Contact:Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.Business DevelopmentKeren MoshkovizTel: (972)-3-9130314KMoshkoviz@isotopia.co.ilAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159381/5049754OTS: Seibersdorf Labor GmbH; Isotopia Molecular Imaging